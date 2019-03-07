Daytona Beach police seek car in hit-and-crash that killed motorcyclist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach are looking for a car they say fled the scene after being involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the sedan and the 2003 Honda motorcycle were both traveling south on Nova Road approaching Ridgecrest Drive when they crashed for an unknown reason.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Halifax Hospital, where he died.

Police said the car involved fled after the crash but parts left at the scene led investigators to believe that it was a 2011 to 2013 gray or silver Kia Optima. The vehicle will have front end damage and a missing passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call investigator Ashley Rossi at 386-671-5366.

