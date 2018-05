DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

Police said Juanita Sisk, 57, was last seen between 4 and 5 p.m. in the area of 9th Street and Bernard Smith Circle in Daytona Beach.

Sisk has the mental capacity of an adolescent, police said.

Police are asking anyone who sees Sisk to call 911.

