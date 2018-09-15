Daytona Beach shooting leaves man injured, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One man is injured after being shot in Daytona Beach, according to officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday. Deputies said they found 24-year-old Daniel Madsen lying on the ground near the corner of Old Kings Road and David Drive. Madsen, who is from Palm Coast, was transported to Halifax Health, authorities said.

A news release said Madsen's account of what happened changed "several times." He told a detective he was riding his bicycle on the street when a vehicle pulled up alongside him, according to the release.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle asked Madsen about a tattoo that Madsen owed the driver. This started an argument between the two, which eventually ended with the driver shooting Madsen, authorities said. Madsen ran to a nearby home to seek help.

Deputies said the investigation is active.

