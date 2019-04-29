Daytona Beach Shores police attempt to identify sexual battery suspect

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach Shores said they are attempting to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual battery that happened last year.

On Monday, officers released surveillance photos of a man dressed in all black, who is about 30 years old with tan skin and a tattoo of a baby on his chest.

The sexual battery happened between May 17 and May 18, 2018, according to a news release. The victim said she met the unidentified man and she sexually battered him in a hotel room in the 3000 block of South Atlantic Avenue, authorities said.

The victim was a woman on vacation.

It's possible that the man was in town doing construction work and may have been staying with his boss or a group of construction workers at an unknown hotel in the area, according to police.

Anyone who lived, worked or spent time in the south side of Daytona Beach Shores during May and June of 2018 is asked to take a close look at the surveillance images.

If you recognize the man in the photos, call Detective Wilmot at 386-763-5335 or email mwilmot@cityofdbs.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 180700098.

