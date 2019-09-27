Daytona Beach Shores officers share video of arrest of man who ran from investigator

PHOTO CREDIT:

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety shared video of an arrest of a man who ran from officers.

The Department of Public Safety said the man knew he had a suspended license.

Investigators said he decided to run from an officer on State Road A1A.

Video posted by the police shows it appears the officer deployed a Taser during the arrest.

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

Authorities are reminding everyone to not drive on a suspended license and to not run from police.

The Department of Public Safety said Volusia County residents with suspended driver’s licenses will have the chance to pay overdue court obligations while saving up to 40% in additional fees to their license back on Oct. 12.

Investigators said this will take place at the Volusia County Courthouse on North Alabama Avenue.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.