Daytona police ID man killed in hit-and-run crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Daytona Beach.

Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department said Jose Palomares, 62, was found lying in the road Saturday around 2:30 a.m. near the 600 block of North Nova Road after he had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

[PREVIOUS: Officers searching for alleged hit-and-run vehicle after body found in road]

A piece of the car that hit Palomares helped officers determine it was a Honda with front-end and windshield damage, according to the police department. On Tuesday, police said they had located the vehicle but did not provide any other information about a potential suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 386-671-5319 or report the tip anonymously by texting 274637. Tips can also be submitted online on the DBPD website.

