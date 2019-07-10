Daytona police say more than 10 shootings in 48 hours

DAYTONA, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has launched its Summer Heat Task Force after a recent uptick in gun violence.

Chief Craig Capri told News 6 that he's looking to get crime results by putting more officers on the streets.

“There was probably close to seven or eight. Not all the shootings involved someone getting hit," said Capri.

Investigators said just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a man was killed after another vehicle chased him. The victim ran out of a car, and three masked men opened fire, killing him.

“My heart goes out to them to be in this situation right now and what I can do for them is bring this killer to justice. Hunt him down and get him in custody so he can’t harm anyone else and get closure for that family," Capri said.

Daytona Beach police also said at about 5 p.m. that a woman was shot in the leg near the Taco Bell on North Nova Road. The victim is expected to be OK.

Also, a man said he was shot while sleeping in his car in the Berkshire area just before 2 a.m.

Another incident happened Tuesday evening, after four people were arrested following a pursuit, crash and shooting near Fremont and Ridgewood in Daytona Beach.

On Monday, police said a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

“I’m worried about Daytona Beach and I know how to fix this, and we are going to fix it and we are going to make these streets safe and that’s a promise I’m making to my citizens, I can guarantee you that," said Capri.

Chief Capri said that his Summer Heat Task Force will remain on the streets with extra patrols throughout the summer.



