DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking help to find a 14-year-old girl who went missing Sunday morning.

Authorities are looking for Jeniyah Bongiovanni, who was last seen near Derbyshire Park wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, black shoes and a gold fanny pack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 386-671-5100.‚Äč

