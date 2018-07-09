Dead body found in burning car in Mims

MIMS, Fla. - Few details were immediately available after a dead body was found in a burning car in Mims, according to Brevard County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tod Goodyear.

Emergency responders arrived at Wiley Avenue in Mims around 3 p.m. Monday after reports of a burning car in the area, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. When the fire was extinguished, the dead body was discovered inside.

The Sheriff's Office could not provide identifying information on the deceased person.



