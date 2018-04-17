Dead dog found tied to pole in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Authorities are trying to find out who left a dog tied to a pole Friday in Titusville.

Residents discovered the dog dead on Mount Sterling Avenue, Titusville police said.

They called 911 about 2:45 p.m. and described a small dog that looked "tangled up in the cord and stiff as a board," according to dispatch notes.

Titusville police is working with Brevard County Animal Services on the investigation, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.