Fatal crash at new traffic light in Lake County prompts alert

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Electronic message boards alerting motorists to a new traffic signal on State Road 46 have been installed following the recent death of a motorcyclist there.

Jason Sasser, 37, was killed April 1 as he approached a red light at the intersection of State Road 453, a new spur off the Wekiva Parkway that first opened to traffic the previous afternoon.

Sasser was slowing down and preparing to stop behind a Ford Fiesta waiting at the traffic light, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Crash investigators said a woman driving a Ford SUV behind Sasser failed to stop and hit his motorcycle from behind. Sasser's motorcycle was then pushed into the back of the Fiesta in front of him, the report said.

The 24-year-old Sorrento woman and Sasser were both taken to Florida Hospital Waterman to be treated for serious injuries, troopers said. Sasser later died at the hospital. Troopers said the driver of the Fiesta also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, troopers said.

Following the deadly collision, some motorists expressed concern that drivers who have traveled that stretch of State Road 46 for years may be surprised by the sudden appearance of a new traffic signal where none previously existed.

Three days after the crash, a member of the Florida Department of Transportation traffic operations team examined the area, which is still an active construction site, according to an FDOT spokesman.

Transportation officials later installed temporary electronic message boards near the intersection warning drivers “new signal ahead."

“The design and construction of the SR 46 / SR 453 Interchange, including the signal, meet or exceed Florida Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration criteria,” said Brian Hutchings, a spokesman for the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

