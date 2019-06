This might be the best news you hear all day.

Whole Publix subs will be on sale for $5.99 starting Thursday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 19.

Normally whole subs cost $8.99

And the sale includes every type of sub, including the most popular chicken tender sub.

That’s an entire week of cheap subs. What could be better than this?



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.