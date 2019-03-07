Save big with these spring break staycation deals

ORLANDO, Fla. - Savings Angel Josh Elledge knows a good deal, so when it comes to spring break staycations, he knows just where to go in the Orlando area.

Elledge will join News 6 at Nine anchors Julie Broughton and Candace Campos to discuss some deals you may not know about.

[RELATED: For $60, you can buy a year of flights for your kids | Central Florida on the cheap: Having fun without breaking your budget]

Below, find the promo codes and information you need to enjoy them yourself.

Use Visit Orlando to get extra discounts on attractions

Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for the destination, will offer an extra 5 percent discount on already reduced ticket prices in honor of spring break. Guests can use promo code “SAVE5” on VisitOrlando.com purchases from March 19 to April 15 to save an extra 5 percent at checkout on all tickets Visit Orlando sells – more than 45 attractions, dinner shows, theme parks and more, in addition to current deals, including:

Walt Disney World Resort: Save $30+ on four-day or longer flexible-date tickets.

Walt Disney World Resort includes four separate theme parks and two separate water parks throughout the Orlando area. All tickets are 100% FastPass+ enabled, which allows you to reserve timing for your must-do experiences in advance!

[MORE: Are you getting the most out of your Disney FastPass? | Universal reveals new magical attraction in Wizarding World of Harry Potter]

Traveling during peak season or don’t know your exact travel dates? Right now you can get special pricing on Flexible Date tickets while quantities last. No travel date required to purchase! There are different options to find the tickets that work best for you!

Universal Orlando Resort: Save up to $65 off gate prices for multi-day Park to Park tickets. Buy 2 days, get 2 days free.

Universal Orlando Resort is made up of three theme parks and offers the choice of a Base Ticket and money-saving Park-to-Park Ticket.

Universal Studios - You’ll enter The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™-Diagon Alley™, encounter mischievous Minions and take on the new ride Fast & Furious-Supercharged™

Universal’s Islands of Adventure - Explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Hogsmeade,come face to face with King Kong, battle villains alongside Spider-Man and flee hungry raptors in Jurassic Park™

Universal’s Volcano Bay - An all-new water theme park where you’ll find an oasis of excitement along with laid-back luxuries creating an entirely new vacation experience.

Universal CityWalk - After fun at the theme parks, savor unforgettable dining and unparalleled entertainment with the world-renowned Blue Man Group, an array of themed restaurants, clubs, concert venues, movies, shops, miniature golf, and more.

SeaWorld Orlando: Enjoy savings of $40+ off gate prices when purchasing multi-day tickets.

SeaWorld Parks is made up of 3 unforgettable parks and offers single-day, multi-day & unlimited visits, which includes up to 14 days of unlimited admission & parking.

SeaWorld Orlando: experience Kraken Unleashed - an all new virtual reality experience aboard the legendary coaster

Aquatica, SeaWorld’s Waterpark: world’s most thrilling water rides, tranquil lagoons

Busch Gardens: the ultimate thrill ride theme park, providing unrivaled excitement

Explore what's new at SeaWorld, Aquatica & Busch Gardens Tampa

LEGOLAND Florida Resort: Save up to $28 off gate prices.

LEGOLAND is a 150-acre, full-day family theme park designed specifically for families with children ages 2-12. The largest LEGOLAND Park in the world, it features more than 50 family rides, shows and interactive attractions, restaurants, shopping and beautiful botanical gardens.

LEGOLAND Florida & Merlin Attractions - Save up to $28 off gate prices

Unlock a world of magic by snapping a selfie with your favorite celebrity wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Next, experience a highly immersive aquarium adventure at SEA LIFE Orlando. Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE Aquarium are conveniently located within ICON Orlando 360, Orlando's newest entertainment complex, off the famous International Drive tourist area.

Gatorland, the "Alligator Capital of the World," is offering half-off regular single day admission tickets for Florida Residents the entire month of March. That means adults pay $14.99 rather than $29.99 plus tax; Children ages 3-12 pay $9.99 rather than $19.99 plus tax and Seniors 55+ pay $12.49 rather than $24.99 plus tax. Children 2 and under are free. Proof of Florida residency for adults required. Half-off prices are plus tax.

Accommodations Deals

With more than 450 hotels, there’s a perfect fit for all Orlando visitors, from high-end resorts to sprawling vacation homes. Families of all sizes can find their ideal home away from home, complete with luxurious pools, lazy rivers, waterslides or all of the above. Some of the incredible spring accommodations deals include:

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Orlando Breeze Resort – Use the code “ILHK3” to save 25%. Deal is valid based on resort availability.

Villas of Grand Cypress – Receive up to 30% off suites and villas. Offer is valid Feb. 18 – March 31, 2019, for bookings through Sept. 30, 2019.

Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive - Stay for 3 nights or more beginning at $327/night and receive two free adult tickets to ICON Orlando, Orlando StarFlyer and SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology with the “ICONic Adventure Package”.

Wyndham Vacation Homes – Book a Wyndham Vacation Home in Orlando for five nights or more and get a free one-day park ticket to SeaWorld. Use the promo code “SPLASH”. Tickets must be used during the time of the stay.

Alfond Inn Hotel - Winter Park, enjoy a 20% off Florida Resident special for accommodations on Sundays and Mondays.

Dining/Entertainment Deals

Mango's Tropical Café - save up to 18% off admission

Mango's offers a family-friendly dinner and one-of-a-kind dining experience with a three-course gourmet menu of fresh Floribbean cuisine made from scratch. Specializing in Latin and Caribbean comfort foods, as well as American favorites. You’ll be entertained with Latin-inspired dance, a live band, and tributes to celebrities including Michael Jackson.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament - save 24% off admission

This popular dinner attraction invites you to travel through time where bold knights on spirited horses display incredible athleticism and thrilling sword fights while enjoying a unique family dining experience.

Sleuth's Mystery Dinner Show - Save over 26% off admission price

Hilarious comedy mystery show and dinner where you become the detective and solve the crime! Watch out, you might be chosen for a cameo role in the longest running mystery dinner show in Orlando! The dinner show is a 2 1/2-hour-long experience.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.