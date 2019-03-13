Death investigation underway after body found in Leesburg park

LEESBURG, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area of Leesburg, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the body was found Tuesday evening off Coronado Road near the intersection of Warren Avenue in Bassville Park by a man who lives nearby and was looking for scrap metal he'd previously seen there.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim, or said whether that person's death is believed to be suspicious, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the area where the body was found is known to be frequented by homeless people.

No other details were immediately available.

More information will be released as the investigation continues, deputies said.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline by calling 1-800-423-8477.

