Death investigation underway after man found dead in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Orange County, according to deputies.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Silverton Street Monday morning, where the man was pronounced dead by fire officials who also responded to the scene.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man's death, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Silverton Street is shut down while the investigation continues and nearby schools have been notified, deputies said.

The man's name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

