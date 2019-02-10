Homicide investigation underway at Kissimmee motel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway Saturday afternoon at a motel in Kissimmee.

The investigation is taking place at the Star Motel in the 4800 block of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Deputies and detectives are investigating the death, which is considered to be suspicious, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Authorities received a call at about 1:15 p.m.

Officials said the investigation is active and that it was an isolated incident, but authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects.

