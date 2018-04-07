Death investigation underway at Palm Coast home, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a death in Palm Coast Saturday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Palm Coast Fire Rescue crews responded to a home on Felter Lane just before 10:40 a.m. and found the body of an adult, prompting the investigation.

Investigators and Sheriff Rick Staly were called to the home as the investigation was underway.

Detectives have not identified the victim or said whether they believe the death is suspicious.

Staly said he does not believe there is any threat to the community at this time.

"We are in the early stages of a death investigation,” Staly said from the scene. “While the investigation is ongoing and we do not have much information to release at this time, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern.”

A portion of Felter Lane was temporarily shut down as the investigation was underway, but officials said it has since reopened.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

