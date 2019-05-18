Investigation underway in Groveland after woman found dead, officials say

GROVELAND, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Groveland after a woman was found dead, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Officers with the Groveland Police Department went to an address on Nuestra Place on Saturday.

Officials said officers arrived and found a woman dead.

The Lake County Sheriffs Office was requested by the Groveland Police Department to assist with the investigation, officials said.

Groveland police said this is an isolated situation and that the investigation is ongoing.

