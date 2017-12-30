Death of 1-year-old boy being investigated, St. Cloud police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The death of a baby boy was being investigated Saturday morning, the St. Cloud Police Department said.

Authorities said the 1-year-old died overnight at a home near the intersection of 17th Street and Alabama Avenue.

Police did not officially say how the boy died, but officers said it was believed to be an accident.

"(We are) very early in the investigation, but it doesn't appear to be anything outside of a tragic accident," officers said.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

