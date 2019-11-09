Decomposing body found near Winter Park condo complex

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A decomposing body was found near a condo complex in Winter Park on Saturday, according to officials.

Around 12:43 p.m., deputies went to the Winter Park Woods condo complex in response to a call about a man down.

Upon arrival, they discovered a body with obvious signs of decomposition, deputies said.

No additional information on the body has been released yet.

"At this time, this is a death investigation, as it is too early to tell if there is anything suspicious," the Orange County Sheriff's Office told News 6.

An investigation is ongoing.

