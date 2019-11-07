WATCH LIVE: Defense calls witnesses in Everett Miller's sentencing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Jurors will continue to hear testimony Thursday in the penalty phase of Everett Miller's trial after he was convicted of murder earlier this year in the 2017 shooting deaths of two Kissimmee police officers.

The jury convicted Miller in September in the fatal shootings of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

On Wednesday, the defense called Miller's cousin, Devona Barnes, to the stand. She said Miller had a happy childhood, but his demeanor changed after he left the military when he started showing signs of PTSD.

"He was depressed and began to have some issues and going in a downward spiral," Barnes said. "His demeanor began to change and he became more depressed and remorseful about what he had done, and it started to take a toll on him."

Psychologist Steve Gold testified Wednesday that Miller appeared to be showing signs of PTSD and depression at the time of the shooting. Gold said the fact Miller had been laid off from his job, broke up with his girlfriend and was homeless before the murders made things worse.

"He was feeling remorseful for his involvement in killing people in the military, so there were a lot of tough circumstances weighing on him at the time," Gold said.

The defense will continue calling witnesses beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier this week, prosecutors said Miller killed the officers in a premeditated, cold and calculated manner.

Baxter's widow, Sadia Baxter, said Tuesday that she continues to cope with her husband's death.

"How can I rest, knowing that I am the sole provider to my girls because their father was taken?" she said. "Never in a million years would I have thought my husband, Matthew, would be shot and murdered. On top of Matthew being taken from me, I also lost my friend and Sgt. Sam Howard."

Sadia Baxter is raising the couple's three young daughters.

Matthew Baxter's sister became emotional while reading her impact statement.

"I wish that he was here. I miss him so dearly and I wish that he was here," Elizabeth Sawyer said. "He was the most amazing brother. I'll never forget the impact he had on my life."

