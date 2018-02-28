DeLand carjacking leads to high-speed chase on I-4, officials say

DeLAND, Fla. - A carjacking in Volusia County led to a high-speed police pursuit on Interstate 4, officials said.

The carjacking was reported before 1 p.m. Wednesday in DeLand.

Officials from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said deputies from Volusia County contacted them around 1 p.m. and said that a fleeing vehicle was entering their jurisdiction.

A pit maneuver was conducted at 20th Street and Hays Drive in Sanford, after which the driver fled on foot, a news release said.

The man was quickly taken into custody, according to authorities.

Deputies said two patrol vehicles sustained damage during the incident.

No other details have been released.

