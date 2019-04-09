DeLand families evacuated from homes due to standoff situation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The DeLand Police Department said investigators are currently outside a home on the 1300 block of Fatio Road.

Police said this is where a robbery suspect is believed to have fled earlier Monday.

Investigators are asking people in the area to avoid this neighborhood until the situation is resolved.

Officers have evacuated people in nearby homes.

Authorities said the initial investigation shows a couple had their backpack stolen from them at the Intermodal Transit Facility.

Police said the suspect and his car was spotted in the 1300 block of Fatio Road.

Investigators have made contact with the suspect in an effort to resolve the situation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

