DeLand High School blames 'hack' for partially nude photo on Twitter account

DELAND, Fla. - DeLand High School sent a message to parents Friday, apologizing for an inappropriate Twitter post.

A photo of a partially nude woman was retweeted, essentially reposted from another person's account, to the school's Twitter account Thursday causing confusion and concern among parents and students.

"I am calling to inform you our school's Twitter account was hacked," the message said.

[Listen to the call to parents below]

The photo has since been removed and the school has changed the password to its Twitter account. School officials said they will investigate the incident with law enforcement officers.

News 6 reached out to the woman in the photo and learned she is a 22-year-old woman from Dallas. She said she had no connections to Volusia County.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.