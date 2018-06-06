DeLand man, 21, dies after being thrown from motorcycle, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place at Glenwood Road and Anchor Avenue on Tuesday night.

Troopers said a 21-year-old DeLand man was driving a motorcycle west on Glenwood Road when, for an unknown reason, he left the road and struck a sign.

FHP officials said the man, whose name was not given, was thrown from the bike and later died at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

