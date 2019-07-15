DeLand man accused of shooting, killing stepfather

DeLAND, Fla. - A DeLand man shot and killed his 60-year-old stepfather during an argument Saturday night at an apartment complex, police said.

Alonzo Harkness, 25, was arrested Sunday in Daytona Beach on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said Harkness fled the scene after the shooting in the 400 block of South Parsons Avenue.

DeLand police Lt. Juan Millan said investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Harkness is expected to make his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

The stepfather's name has not been released.

