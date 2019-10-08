DeLand Middle School student planned to bring gun to school, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A 14-year-old DeLand Middle School student is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school to cause a lockdown, according to DeLand police.

Police said the school resource officer learned of a possible threat Tuesday morning made by the student via text messages with another student.

Police said the student planned to bring a gun to school causing a lockdown. No weapons were found and the student was arrested.

The boy is charged with making a threat to bring a gun on campus and commit violence.

Making a threat, even as a hoax, against a school is a federal crime, according to the FBI.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.