DeLand police investigate after 1 person injured in shooting

DeLAND, Fla. - DeLand police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Thursday night.

Police went to the 800 block of East Indiana Avenue after a male was shot in the neck.

Police said after an initial investigation, it appears there was a disturbance at another location before the shooting at the East Indiana Avenue location.

The gunshot victim, who was not identified, was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, police said. The victim's condition was not given.

The scene remained active Thursday night.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.