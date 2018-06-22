DeLand police issue warning after rash of vehicle burglaries

DeLAND, Fla. - After more than a dozen smash-and-grab car burglaries in recent weeks, DeLand police officials are warning residents to stay vigilant and also to remove valuables from their vehicles.

The most recent incident was reported overnight Wednesday in the Crystal Cove area, marking the 18th break-in since May 24. Police said in every instance, the burglar smashed a window on the vehicle to get inside.

"All electronics, guns, purses, wallets, and change are the most sought after items. Remember to remove these items from your vehicle every night," police said in a statement.

Police added that they believe all 18 incidents are connected and they are stepping up patrols in the area as they seek the person responsible.

Victims told News 6 that bags, purses, headphones and other items were stolen. In some cases, they were later found dumped on the street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400 or 386-943-8276.

