DeLand police search for attempted carjackers

DeLAND, Fla. - Authorities are searching for two people accused of trying to carjack someone at gunpoint Friday night, DeLand police said.

Police said the two men involved in the attempted carjacking, which took place just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of North High Street and West Wisconsin Avenue, fled the area after they were unsuccessful.

A K-9 officer and helicopter unit were used to look for the men, but officers were unable to find them, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.