DeLand police think these people could be behind dozens of car burglaries

Surviellence video photos show two possible suspect in a series of DeLand car burglaries.

DeLAND, Fla. - There have been 44 car break-ins in several DeLand neighborhoods in two months and police believe they are getting closer to finding out who is behind the burglaries.

On Friday, the DeLand Police Department released surveillance video and photos of a man and a woman they believe are behind the rash of burglaries.

Police said the thieves have targeted Cascades Park, Crystal Cove, Victoria Trails, Commons and Hills, Bent Oaks and Glenwood Springs neighborhoods. Most of the items taken during the burglaries were left in plan view.

DeLand police are tracking the burglary locations through this map. Since May 24, there have been 44 reported car burglaries, according to police.

The surveillance photos show a white man with facial hair and a woman, possibly with red hair.

Anyone with information about the identity of the potential suspects is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at (386)626-7400 or anonymously provide tips online through Crime Watch.

