DeLand teen killed in 3-vehicle crash on US 92

DeLAND, Fla. - An 18-year-old DeLand woman was killed after her car was sandwiched between two vehicles in a Volusia County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Katelyn Clark was driving a Honda Civic west on US-92 behind a Jeep around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when she failed to slow down and rear-ended the SUV.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

After the crash, the Jeep was pushed off to the right shoulder and Clark's Civic became disabled, according to the crash report.

A westbound Ford pickup truck rear-ended Clark's car, which was still in the roadway.

Clark died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and the driver of the truck was seriously injured, according to the report. Both were taken to Halifax Medical Center.

The crash is still being investigated, the Highway Patrol said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.