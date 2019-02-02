DeLeon Springs man wants driver who ran over dog off road

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. - A DeLeon Springs man wants the driver who ran over his dog off the road.

If it weren't for Nathan Pelto's surveillance video, he said he wouldn't have known how his dog, Ada, suffered injuries to her leg.

"It's very sad. Everyone is sad around here because of it," Pelto said.

Pelto said he was not home when the incident happened. Surveillance footage shows a white car, similar to a car driven by one of his neighbors, crashing into a group of dogs near Joyce Lane on Jan. 24.

The 22-year-old said his German shepherd and pit bull mix has always greeted people with a sniff in their close-knit mobile home community.

"In the video, you can see there were six dogs there," Pelto said. "They aren't (all) my dogs. They are people's dogs all over the neighborhood."

A veterinarian treated Ada for her injuries and put her on a cocktail of painkillers.

"She's got a fractured or crushed hip and femur," Pelto said.

Appealing for help, Pelto contacted News 6 after reporting the incident to Volusia County Animal Control.

Pelto questions whether the driver intentionally struck his dog. He said the consequences of the driver's actions have left Ada limping and constantly whimpering.

Volusia County Animal Control declined to comment and said this is an active investigation.

Pelto has set up a GoFundMe account to help Ada get X-rays and treatment. If you would like to help, click here.

