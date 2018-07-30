Deltona boy, 3, drowns in backyard pool

DELTONA, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon in a backyard pool in Deltona, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the boy was found unconscious at the bottom of an above-ground pool at a home on Elkcam Boulevard.

First responders were unable to revive the boy, deputies said.

"No charges are anticipated in what appears to have been a tragic accident," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

No other details have been released.



