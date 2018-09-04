Deltona student hit by car after getting off school bus, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona High School student was hit by a car after she got off a school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the crash happened in the area of DeBary Avenue and Coventry Estates at about 3:40 p.m. and the 17-year-old girl who was hit was conscious when she was taken to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Troopers said Angel Berrios Santiago, 59, was driving a Hyundai eastbound on DeBary Avenue in the through lane as a school bus was stopped and offloading children west on DeBary Avenue.

The victim got off the bus and crossed both east and west lanes into the direct path of the Hyundai, according to the report. Her injuries were described as serious.

