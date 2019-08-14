Deltona man accused of extorting $8K from woman in UK

DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona man is accused of extorting more than $8,000 from a woman in South Wales, UK.

Volusia County deputies said Christian Smith threatened to send photos and videos of the victim to her husband, family and employer.

Deputies said a week ago, they received an email from the South Wales woman saying she was being blackmailed by Smith, who she met online five years ago.

Investigators said the woman told deputies the relationship was platonic until she decided to work on her marriage.

Smith is accused of threatening the victim by forcing her to pay thousands of dollars in exchange for his silence, according to deputies.

The victim told investigators Smith got her suspended from her job by reporting false allegations against her, according to deputies.

Detectives said he may have extorted more victims.

He is being held in the Volusia County jail on $25,000 bond.



