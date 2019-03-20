Deltona man accused of impersonating an officer to influence traffic in Pierson

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a Deltona man is accused of impersonating an officer to influence traffic.
The sheriff's office said Thomas Farmer is also accused of giving a detective in an unmarked vehicle a verbal warning.
On Sunday, Detective Sgt. Todd Smith said he was off duty and saw a driver activate flashing red emergency lights while speaking over a public address system.
The sergeant said he saw the red truck while he was in his unmarked vehicle.
The truck had a specialty license plate, special lights and radar, according to Smith.
Farmer is accused of flashing a white light bar in attempt an to conduct a traffic stop on Detective Smith.
The sheriff's office said the sergeant asked Farmer if he was a law enforcement officer. Farmer told the sergeant he was not.
Investigators said Farmer's behavior before he talked with Smith indicated he was an officer. Smith gave Farmer a warning.
After the incident, Smith found out Farmer had pretended to be an officer in two other incidents.
He has been charged with false personation of a law enforcement officer.
Farmer remains held at the county jail on a $2,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.