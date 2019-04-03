Deltona man accused of molesting boy; deputies say more victims possible

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old Deltona man is accused of molesting a young boy after the victim reported him years later when he saw child pornography on the man's phone.

According to the arrest report from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the victim, who is now 17, reported Patrick Renner to authorities when he recently saw images of naked children on his phone. The victim told investigators he awoke to Renner molesting him when he was 9 or 10 years old.

Another witnesses verified the victim's account of the child pornography they both saw "clear as day" on Renner's phone.

While investigating Renner, another person told deputies Renner had forced her to touch his penis about 25 years ago.

Witnesses described seeing graphic photos of children as young as 1 year old on Renner's phone.

Deputies arrested Renner at his home in Deltona on Tuesday. He was booked into the Volusia County Jail the same day.

"More charges are possible as detectives search for any additional potential victims of sexual exploitation," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this suspect or any similar case is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

