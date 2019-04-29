Deltona man has car stolen with his dog inside

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Deltona man hopes to be reunited with his dog after his car was stolen Sunday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the victim was returning a shopping cart at the Publix on Saxon Boulevard when he saw his blue 2017 Kia Forte being driven away from the area.

Investigators said his 15-year-old Chihuahua was in the car.

The theft happened around noon.

The victim loaded up his car with the groceries he bought and went to return the cart.

After leaving the keys in the ignition with the car running, the victim watched his car leave the parking lot.

The license plate is DMWN47.

The car was last seen on Fairhaven Street.

Anyone with information about the dog or the car is asked to call 386-248-1777.

