Deltona student arrested for yelling bomb threat in class, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona Middle School student was arrested Wednesday morning after yelling out a threat about blowing up the school, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 14-year-old boy was in his third-period class around 11:40 a.m. when he yelled the bomb threat.

The teenager did not actually have a bomb or any intent to harm anyone, a news release said. He faces a charge of making a false report of a bomb, which is a felony.

Several threats have been reported across schools in Central Florida since a gunman opened fire at a South Florida High School on Feb. 14, killing 17 people.

A 14-year-old Heritage High School student was arrested after making comments about shooting up his classroom on Friday, and on Tuesday, a 13-year-old student at Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson made comments about possibly bringing a gun to school, deputies said.

