Deltona mother said her children were frozen in fear during carjacking

DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona woman said her children were frozen in fear during a carjacking Thursday.

The incident happened on the 2500 block of Ludlow Street.

At first, the mom thought the man in her truck was a neighbor playing a joke on her.

The mother said she realized it was not a joke after a man waved a gun and demanded her truck.

Her kids were in the back of the truck while this was going on.

“He had the gun and waved it at me to get out. So I said ‘It’s OK just let the kids get out the car,’ so the kids got out of the car and he took away with the car,” the victim said.

The mom said the incident happened in less than two minutes.

After the incident, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office tried to catch the suspect.

Investigators said this turned into a chase ending on State Road 44 near Interstate 4.

Sheriff's officials said deputies chased the stolen pickup and at some point shots were fired.

A Volusia sergeant was grazed on his forehead by a bullet during the chase. The sergeant has been released from the hospital.

The suspected carjacker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, according to Chitwood.

The suspect died at the hospital, according to investigators.

