Deltona neighborhood on edge after woman reports attempted break-in

DELTONA, Fla. - Residents on Haulover Boulevard are on alert after Volusia County sheriff's deputies said a man tried break into a woman's home Wednesday night.

"We don't know what we would do if it happened to our house," said Joseph Rodriguez.

Rodriguez lives next door to the woman who called 911 after she saw the man's hand reaching through her son's bedroom window.

"I don't know which way they ran because they came through my son's playroom. My dogs were barking at the door," said the woman on the phone to 911.

Rodriguez said he and some other neighbors were chatting outside about a half hour before the attempted break-in.

"We're sitting and watching a movie, the kids were in bed and all of a sudden, bang, bang, bang on the door. I come out and it's a police officer and I'm like 'What's going on?'" he said. "It's a little scary, especially having two young ones, and from what we heard happened, someone trying to come in through the window."

Deputies and the Air One helicopter canvassed the neighborhood, searching for possibly a black or Hispanic man in dark clothing, but were unsuccessful in finding a suspect.

Rodriguez said he'll be keeping an eye out for anything suspicious and is thankful no one was hurt.



"You don't know until you're in that spot ... how you're going to act," he said.

