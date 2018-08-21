Deltona woman says dog saved her life during attempted abduction

DELTONA, Fla. - Deanna Moore, 29, credits her dog, Sandy, for saving her life Friday night during what she believes was an attempted abduction.

"Had she not have broke loose or pulled me, I don't know what would have happened," Moore said.

Moore was walking Sandy back home to her in-laws' house and was near the corner of Abilene Drive and Manitoba Street when she saw headlights and heard a door shut.

"I felt him grab me from behind, didn't say a word to me at all. And, I screamed and when I screamed, Sandy, our 14-year-old golden retriever broke loose," she said.

Moore believes when Sandy yanked on the leash, the dog pulled her away from the man's grip. Moore said she took off and ran away.

"I didn't want to turn back to look at him or anything. I was so scared because I didn't know if he had a gun, knife, chloroform. I just went after the dog," she said. "I was petrified because it's never happened to me before."

The dog ended up back at the house and the family called law enforcement. Moore describes her attacker as a white man who wore a black shirt and had a blue or green tattoo of a nautical star on his hand. He was last seen driving a navy Chevrolet SUV.

"I just want women to be vigilant of their surroundings," Moore said. "It's not safe anymore, anywhere."

Deputies canvassed the area but have not found the car. They are still investigating.



