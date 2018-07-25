Demi Lovato overdose shines light on Central Florida epidemic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday after an apparent drug overdose, according to reports.

The website TMZ reports that the singer was given Narcan to save her life, after she was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home just after noon.

Her overdose is similar to hundreds in Central Florida, where deputies are often armed with Narcan to save lives.

News 6 saw the drug in action in 2017 outside the Orange County Jail, where a woman's heart stopped beating twice.

An Orange County sheriff's deputy administered Narcan, and the woman soon sat straight up in the ambulance.

Addiction is "just growing -- drastically growing," said Beth Rodriguez, a counselor at New Season Treatment Center in Orlando.

According to the Florida Attorney Genera's Office, 15 people die in the state each day from an opioid overdose.

The number rises to 175 per day on the national level.

Rodriguez said New Season sees 600 to 700 people each day coming to their facility for their program.

Nurse Sharon Jones said there is a good reason why.

"Being in treatment is so much better than being out on the street seeking drugs and possibly putting your life in danger," she said. "You could end up dead or in jail. There are so many things that could happen because you didn’t go out and seek out the help that you need. Methadone is legal. It is a prescription drug, and you don’t have to risk being put in jail by coming to get the methadone on a daily basis."

Rodriguez said Lovato's hospitalization shows addiction can happen to anyone, and she said she should know.

Rodriguez said her son was arrested after he, too, got caught up with drugs.

"He went to prison because he was stealing to support his habit," she said. "He was young. It was stupid. Once it gets you, this addiction is a disease."

