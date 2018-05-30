Florida Democrats receive grant to mobilize Puerto Ricans

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Democratic National Committee is giving Florida Democrats a $100,000 grant for mobilizing Puerto Rican voters across the state during what is expected to be a fiercely-fought U.S. Senate race.

DNC chair Tom Perez visited Orlando Wednesday as the national party announced the grant.

Perez held a round-table discussion about the tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans who have moved to Florida since last fall's devastating Hurricane Maria.

The DNC chair was told that Puerto Ricans often register as "no party affiliation" when they come to the mainland since the island has different parties and some may not know the difference between Democrats and Republicans.

The expected matchup between Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and GOP Gov. Rick Scott in November's election is among the nation's highest profile races.



