Democrats' Executive Committee unlikely to back candidate for Orange County sheriff

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Democratic candidate for Orange County sheriff Darryl Sheppard is “unlikely” to get the endorsement of the county’s Democratic Executive Committee when it meets to approve the party slate including candidates and resolutions next week.

Committee Chairman Wes Hodge said there have been discussions with Sheppard about the viability of his candidacy, essentially asking him to withdraw from the race.

“We’ve had conversations with him asking if he was the best candidate for sheriff," Hodge said. “His response has been he feels like he’s offering the voters a choice.”

That choice, Hodge admits, comes with legal baggage with roughly 40 charges including DUIs and bad checks in both Leon and Orange County .

An investigation by News 6 found that Sheppard paid his $10,000 qualifying fee to the Supervisor of Elections with a bad check, not once, but twice, before finally presenting a viable check from the FairWinds Credit Union on June 27.

“You brought some compelling evidence that concerns people,” Hodge said. “I’ll be honest with you, I did a lot of recruiting, I was trying to find a candidate because we knew Mina and Lopez couldn’t run as Democrats.”

Both candidates, OPD Chief John Mina and former Florida Highway Patrol Maj. Joe Lopez, intended to run as Democrats but because they missed the one-year deadline to switch party affiliation they filed as NPA, Non Party Affiliation.

The party’s executive committee will meet next Monday to decide what candidates and amendments will get full support of the local Democratic Committee, but under current policy they can not endorse Mina or Lopez.

Sheppard declined to discuss his party’s apparent reluctance to support his bid for sheriff on the record.

In an email to News 6 he wrote, "For the record. No comment. I am still running as the nominee for the Democratic party.”

Hodge said the committee has not endorsed Sheppard and that he personally has some “concerns and reservations.” Hodge was quick to add that Sheppard still “has a right to run.”

“The paper trail is there , there’s no disputing it," Hodge said. “He has to be held accountable by the voters.”

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said Sheppard was fined $2,150 for missing the filing deadline for his campaign account on June 29.

Cowles said Sheppard has a pattern of making excuses instead of following set elections protocol and several reports considered to be incomplete.

“At this point he has an outstanding fine with our office," Cowles said. “The Florida Elections Commission is looking into these unpaid fines.”

Cowles said Sheppard’s lax attitude has led to what he called “the most excessive (fines) we’ve dealt with, with any candidate.”

“At this point, only he or some court would be the only thing to remove him (from the ballot)," Cowles said. “He will be dealing not only with our office but he is dealing with an investigation by the Florida Elections commission into these incomplete reports.”

