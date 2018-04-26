Demonstrators want answers after suspect fatally shot by Orange County deputies

Protesters gathered in Parramore on April 26, 2018 to demand answers after a suspect was shot and killed last week by Orange County deputies.

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a homicide suspect was shot and killed last week by an Orange County deputy, more than 20 people showed up in Parramore Thursday to protest people being killed by law enforcement officers.

The peaceful protesters met at the Burger King on Colonial Avenue marching about a mile down the road, holding signs.

The group organized by Robin Harris with the Black is Back Coalition gathered days after a wanted murder suspect was killed by two deputies who opened fire last Friday evening near a bus stop in Parramore, investigators say. It's still unclear if 48-year-old James Bauduy, who was wanted in connection with the murder of an 82-year-old woman, was armed.

Officials said the deputies, identified as Sgt. Bruce Vail and Cpl. Randolph Hovland, were OK following the shooting. Vail has worked with the Orange County Sheriff's Office since 1994 and Hovland was hired in 1998, deputies said.

Both deputies have been reassigned to administrative duties for at least a week while an administrative investigation is conducted, the Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was the first fatal deputy-involved shooting this year for the Sheriff's Office, records show.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard procedure for law enforcement involved shootings.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies go through mandatory training and Sheriff's Office officials meet regularly with multiple advisory boards to better bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

The protesters Thursday said they want answers, specifically to the recent killings of unarmed men by law enforcement.

