Deputies arrest man in connection with July double shooting in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a July shooting that left two injured, according to officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Vandrae Wright, 28, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted felony murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The July 14 shooting injured two victims who were sitting on the front porch of a home on the 1400 block of Wellington Drive in Deltona. The victims were seriously injured, and deputies said they are still recovering.

Wright is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

