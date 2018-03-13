Deputies arrest wanted Flagler Co. fugitive

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man wanted for violating his probation in reference to a DUI charge was arrested late Saturday night, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they arrested James Raposa, 21, at a home in Palm Coast after receiving an anonymous tip.

Raposa told deputies when he arrested he needed his medication and felt a seizure coming on, but could not locate any of his medication. That's when deputies say Flagler County Fire Rescue responded, but Raposa declined medical treatment. He was then taken to Florida Hospital Flagler and was later medically cleared.

Raposa was featured on Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly's fugitive of the week video series, "Fugitive Friday Bingo."

Deputies say the video was viewed over 1,100 times and shared 27 times.

Raposa is being held at the Flagler County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

"The video series is working," Staly said. "Our fugitive unit does a great job tracking down these offenders, but no one knows where they are better than family members or friends. In this case, we tracked him faster thanks to the help of our community. Now, he is off the streets and in jail where he belongs."

