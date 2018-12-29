Deputies ask for help searching for man who carjacked Uber driver

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office have released new details and are offering a reward for information about the man who they said carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint.

Authorities said the carjacking occurred Dec. 11 on the 5000 block of Kingsgate Drive, near the Mall at Millenia, when the culprit pointed a gun at an Uber driver who was there for a pickup.

The assailant is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall about 160 pounds, with a thin face, slim build and facial hair, possibly a goatee. According to officials, he was last seen wearing a black face-covering ski mask and all black clothing.

The car he is accused of stealing is a gray 2016 Chrysler 200 with the license plate number JPKL93. Deputies said he also stole the driver's iPhone 8, wallet and iPad.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the carjacking to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Those with information could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.